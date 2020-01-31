      Weather Alert

Watch Impeachment Trial: Vote On Witnesses Expected Today

Jan 31, 2020 @ 6:46am

Washington, D.C. -A Republican Senator from Tennessee may have just killed the last hopes of Democrats to call witnesses in the Impeachment Trial. Lamar Alexander says he’ll vote no when they meet later today. Democrats would need four Republicans to break ranks and vote with them to allow witnesses. It’s likely Republican Senators will acquit President Trump, possibly as soon as tonight. Stay connected with Fm News 101 KXL for the latest on the Impeachment Trial of President Donald J. Trump.

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley tells CNN this morning, Democrats are still pushing for witnesses to testify. Here part of that conversation:

We’re also hearing from Oregon Senator Ron Wyden about the far reaching impact the Impeachment Trial will have. KXL’s Jon-Eric Smith has that story:

Read more from CBS NEWS:

Senator Lamar Alexander announced Thursday night he won’t join Democrats in calling for witnesses in President Trump’s impeachment trial, making it unlikely that the simple majority needed to call witnesses will be reached.”I worked with other senators to make sure that we have the right to ask for more documents and witnesses, but there is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the United States Constitution’s high bar for an impeachable offense,” Alexander, of Tennessee, said in a statement.

Republican Senator Susan Collins, of Maine, said she’ll vote for witnesses.

Two other GOP senators remain undecided — Utah’s Mitt Romney and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski. Both indicated they wouldn’t announce their decisions until Friday morning, although Romney’s office said late Thursday that he’s said “repeatedly” he wants to hear from former National Security Adviser John Bolton and “thus will vote for the motion tomorrow.”

Four GOP senators would have to join all the Democrats to ensure the testimony of witnesses. Even if both Murkowski and Romney were to vote in favor of calling witnesses, it would likely result  in a 50-50 stalemate.

And even if Chief Justice John Roberts broke the tie to allow for witnesses, he could still be overruled by a majority of the senators.

Without witnesses, the trial is likely to wrap up late Friday or Saturday.

Senators concluded three days of questioning on Thursday, the trial’s ninth day. Initially,  Roberts blocked a question from Senator Rand Paul that was believed to include the whistleblower’s name.

Senators peppered both sides with questions about the president’s efforts to get Ukraine to investigate his political rivals and the legal theories underpinning the two articles of impeachment against him. Mr. Trump’s attorneys argued his conduct doesn’t rise to the level of an impeachable offense and Democrats hammered home their insistence that the Senate call witnesses, particularly Bolton.

He reportedly alleges in a book manuscript that Mr. Trump tied hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine’s willingness to announce investigations of Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, an accusation the president and his team deny.

Romney’s office weighs in on his vote

Romney’s office told CBS News the senator has said “repeatedly” he wants to hear from Bolton and “thus will vote for the motion tomorrow.”

Alexander says he will not vote for witnesses

11:06 p.m.: Senator Lamar Alexander, one of the four Republicans considering voting in favor of calling witnesses, announced that he will not vote to hear from witnesses and subpoena new documents. This means that Democrats likely do not have the votes required to call witnesses.

The trial is now likely to conclude on Friday or Saturday at the latest, and Mr. Trump is almost certain to be acquitted.

“It was inappropriate for the president to ask a foreign leader to investigate his political opponent and to withhold United States aid to encourage that investigation,” Alexander said. “When elected officials inappropriately interfere with such investigations, it undermines the principle of equal justice under the law. But the Constitution does not give the Senate the power to remove the president from office and ban him from this year’s ballot simply for actions that are inappropriate.”

Alexander is retiring at the end of this term. — Grace Segers and Kathryn Watson

Collins says she will vote to hear from witnesses

10:58 p.m.: Senator Susan Collins released a statement saying she will vote to hear from witnesses. She had signaled she would do so in an interview with “CBS This Morning” earlier this week, when she said it was “very likely” she would decide to vote to call witnesses.

“I believe hearing from certain witnesses would give each side the opportunity to more fully and fairly make their case, resolve any ambiguities, and provide additional clarity. Therefore, I will vote in support of the motion to allow witnesses and documents to be subpoenaed,” Collins said in a statement.

“If this motion passes, I believe that the most sensible way to proceed would be for the House Managers and the President’s attorneys to attempt to agree on a limited and equal number of witnesses for each side.  If they can’t agree, then the Senate could choose the number of witnesses,” Collins continued.

 

Watch Impeachment Trial: Second Day Of Questioning

 

 

 

