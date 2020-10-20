Watch: Harvey Scott Statue On Mt. Tabor Torn Down
Portland, Ore. – FM News 101 KXL reporter Jacob Dean checks out the damage done to the Harvey Scott Statue on Mt. Tabor in S.E. Portland sometime overnight Monday or early Tuesday morning October 20th, 2020. Some workers at the site this morning were saying the Wikipedia page for the Harvey Scott statue was edited to say the statue had been toppled.
Here’s the lead line from the article that was altered: A bronze sculpture of American pioneer, newspaper editor and historian Harvey W. Scott (1838–1910) by Gutzon Borglum, sometimes called Harvey Scott or Harvey W. Scott,[1] was installed on Mount Tabor in Portland, Oregon, United States, “until being toppled in October 2020.”
It also appears whoever torn the statue down, may have also tried to tow it away but was unsuccessful. One arm of the statue appears to have been broke or cut off.
Harvey Scott was famous for being the editor of The Oregonian newspaper for 40 years. He was a well-known conservative at the time, who opposed his sister, Abigail Scott Duniway, on women’s suffrage. It’s unclear why the statue was torn down and who did it. It’s the latest of at least five different statues that have been torn down in Portland so far this year.
Demonstrators have pulled down statues of Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln this month, and previously attacked statues of Thomas Jefferson and George Washington.
More photos courtesy of KXL’s Jacob Dean