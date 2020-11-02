Watch: Governor Brown As She Addresses Post Election Violence
SALEM, Ore—Oregon Governor Kate Brown has announced plans to keep Portland’s streets free from violence following the upcoming election. Governor Brown has asked the National Guard to standby. Oregon State Police, and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office will oversee unified command assisting Portland Police for the next 48 hours beginning this evening at 5PM.
It is not clear how the National Guard might be used. They may do something like crowd control. The Governor is hoping by putting out the word now, agitators will think twice before causing issues in the Rose City.
Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell says,”Tear Gas can be used if state police and MCSO fell it is necessary. The Governors executive order puts law enforcement under her control.”
Governor Brown says, “Violence is never the answer, we stand here today asking all Oregonians to commit to non-violent expression.”