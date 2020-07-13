Watch: Fed Shoots Portland Protester In Head With Crowd Control Weapon
Portland, Ore – Local leaders are now reacting as the video on social media is starting to go viral with hundreds of thousands of views in the first few hours. It appears to show a confrontation between protesters and police Saturday night July 11th outside the Federal courthouse near downtown Portland, where demonstrators have been engaging in riots and protests for weeks now following the death of George Floyd. The video shows police fire something at the protester who tries to kick it away, then he picks it up and tosses it back towards officers. A second later police fire a second round, you can see it hit the protester in the head and he immediately falls to the ground as people around him start screaming for a medic. Watch the videos below.
Sunday afternoon Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty released this statement:
Last week it was disconcerting to see militarized federal officers with war weapons embedded with the Portland Police Bureau and stationed around Portland. Since then their presence brought on an escalation of violence towards protesters – an extreme response to a movement challenging police violence. This reckless and aggressive behavior has now put someone in the hospital. This protester is still fighting for their life and I want to be clear: this should never have happened. If this continues a life will be taken and it won’t matter whether a federal officer or Portland Police officer did it – it won’t bring that person back.
While I absolutely condemn the federal troops’ presence in Portland and demand that they withdraw, I am not naïve enough to think that their withdrawal alone will solve the issue. Even prior to the federal troops entering Portland, reports and videos of police violently responding to protesters came out nightly. Watching things reach a boiling point, I sent an open letter to Chief Lovell asking him to de-escalate the events unfolding and to publicly explain his and the bureau’s response to the nightly protests.
While we need to continue to challenge systems of white supremacy, including the ‘ok’ symbol found in the window of the Hatfield Courthouse, we also need to examine and tackle our own responsibility and complacency in these systems. It is our police force that has been responding violently to protesters before the federal troops entered the stage. If Portland will not lead in de-escalating the situation then the federal troops will take lead, and we have already seen how dangerous that will be for Portlanders exercising their first amendment rights.
We have had more than enough. The federal troops need to withdraw immediately, and after that we have the hard task of picking up the pieces and responding to what the public and this movement asks of us.
Watch the videos here: WARNING: The following videos includes disturbing images of violence and injury.
Another video posted on Newspartner KGW’s website shows the man lost a lot of blood after being hit.
On Friday, President Trump talked about deploying federal agents to Portland. At an event he told Acting DHS Secretary, Chad Wolf about the protests in Portland and claimed that local police couldn’t manage the protests themselves. “It was out of control, the locals couldn’t handle it, and you people are handling it very nicely,” said President Trump.