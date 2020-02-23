Watch: Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada
LAS VEGAS (AP) – Bernie Sanders has scored a resounding victory in Nevada’s presidential caucuses. His win on Saturday cements his status as the Democrats’ national front-runner, though it’s also escalating tensions over whether he’s too liberal to defeat President Donald Trump. The 78-year-old Vermont senator successfully rallied his loyal base and tapped into support from Nevada’s large Latino community as the Democratic contest moved for the first time into a state with a significant minority population. The party’s more-establishment-minded members have been unable so far to unite behind Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden or Amy Klobuchar, helping Sanders pull away.
Some early numbers:
83 of 2,097 precincts – 4 percent
x-Bernie Sanders, 509 – 54 percent
Joe Biden, 164 – 17 percent
Elizabeth Warren, 97 – 10 percent
Pete Buttigieg, 80 – 9 percent
Tom Steyer, 62 – 7 percent
Amy Klobuchar, 26 – 3 percent
Michael Bennet, 0 – 0 percent
John Delaney, 0 – 0 percent
Tulsi Gabbard, 0 – 0 percent
Deval Patrick, 0 – 0 percent
Uncommitted, 0 – 0 percent
Andrew Yang, 0 – 0 percent