Watch: 90-Acre Grass Fire On Sauvie Island; Reminders About Burn Bans In Effect

Jul 26, 2020 @ 1:18pm

Sauvie Island, Ore. – A scary reminder of how dangerous fire conditions are right now. A 90-acres grass fire shutdown some roads on Sauvie Island over the weekend.

The intersection of Northwest Reeder road and Gillihan is back open now and crews have the fire out.

No one was hurt. But it was a little concerning because a fire on the island with limited roads could potentially trap people.

Remember there are burn bans in effect for most of our area, including Multnomah county and Portland.

