KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Wastewater Tests Can Find Mpox

January 18, 2024 10:30AM PST
Share
Wastewater Tests Can Find Mpox
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — New research bolsters a push to use sewage to track more diseases in the U.S. Wastewater testing does a good job at detecting mpox infections.

That’s according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released Thursday.

It found that over the course of a week, there was a 32% likelihood the tests would detect the presence of at least one person infected with mpox in a population ranging from thousands to millions.

The testing is now a staple of COVID-19 tracking.

And CDC is now using it for flu and RSV too.

Soon, the agency plans to start watching for germs that are resistant to antibiotics and some food poisoning bugs.

More about:
mpox
Wastewater

Popular Posts

1

State Of Emergency Declared In Newport
2

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 6.6%, Lowest Level Since May
3

How Much Snow And Ice Is Expected Friday And Saturday?
4

A Seattle Teacher Tells His Students Being “Straight” Is Offensive
5

Judge Threatens To Boot Former President Trump From Courtroom Over Loud Talking As E. Jean Carroll Testifies