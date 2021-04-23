Washington’s Wolf Population Continues To Grow
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – A new report from state officials says the wolf population in Washington state increased by an estimated 33 animals in 2020.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife released its annual wolf report Friday, saying the estimated wolf population grew to 178 wolves in 29 packs.
In 2019, the agency estimated there were 145 wolves in 26 packs.
The state counted 132 wolves in areas managed by Fish and Wildlife and the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation reported 46 wolves.
Washington’s wolf population was almost wiped out in the 1930s, but the state documented a resident pack in 2008 and the number of wolves has increased every year since.