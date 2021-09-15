Washington’s Unemployment Rate Remains At 5.1 Percent

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Officials say that Washington’s unemployment rate remained at 5.1% and the state added 16,800 jobs last month.
The Employment Security Department said that August’s rate was the same as July’s rate, and the job gains came even as health concerns remain amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
But they warn that the uncertainty around the delta variant is likely to result in an uneven labor market recover.
Private sector employment increased by 13,000 jobs and government employment increased by 3,800 jobs.