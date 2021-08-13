Washington’s Superintendent Of Schools Calls On Governor To Mandate Vaccines For Public School Employees

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal on Friday publicly called on Governor Jay Inslee to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for all school employees, “I have asked him to expand the vaccine requirement with the corresponding exemption opportunities for those who do not want to vaccinate. The same requirement he’s placed upon all state employees and health care professionals.”
He says about 70 percent of all school employees are vaccinated, while 75 percent of all teachers are.
However, he says until that number hits 100 percent, it will be hard to keep schools open all year, “There’s turbulence ahead and we can see it in the data and research…Without additional measures, keeping schools open will be a challenge.”
He says he’s confident the Governor will agree to the mandate, however the Governor says he isn’t making any new announcements this week.
The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction will hold a media briefing today at 9am on his request of Governor Inslee to require vaccinations of school employees. Watch live on social media or online: https://t.co/nrIocGTGZr #tvwnews @waOSPI pic.twitter.com/B48oWnwrE7
— TVW (@TVWnews) August 13, 2021
