      Weather Alert

Washington’s State Health Officer Resigns

Oct 14, 2020 @ 5:05pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington’s top public health officer announced Wednesday that she will leave the state’s health department at the end of the year.

Dr. Kathy Lofy, who had helped lead the state’s COVID-19 response, said that she planned to focus on her own health and to connect with friends and family.

Her departure will come at around the same time as Secretary of Health John Wiesman will leave the state.

Wiesman said in May that he will resign his role in January 2021 to take a job at the University of North Carolina.

TAGS
Resign State Health Officer Washington
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro