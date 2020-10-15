Washington’s State Health Officer Resigns
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington’s top public health officer announced Wednesday that she will leave the state’s health department at the end of the year.
Dr. Kathy Lofy, who had helped lead the state’s COVID-19 response, said that she planned to focus on her own health and to connect with friends and family.
Her departure will come at around the same time as Secretary of Health John Wiesman will leave the state.
Wiesman said in May that he will resign his role in January 2021 to take a job at the University of North Carolina.