Washington’s Population Tops 7.6 Million
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington’s population has topped 7.6 million, with growth coming mostly from those moving to the state.
Latest numbers show the state has grown by 109,800 residents over the past year, a 1.5% increase.
Population growth has remained concentrated in the five of the state’s largest metropolitan counties: Clark, King, Pierce, Snohomish and Spokane.
The top 10 cities for population growth are: Seattle, Vancouver, Redmond, Bellevue, Tacoma, Pasco, Kirkland, Richland, Lacey and Spokane.