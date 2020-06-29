      Breaking News
Washington’s Population Tops 7.6 Million

Jun 29, 2020 @ 3:40pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington’s population has topped 7.6 million, with growth coming mostly from those moving to the state.

Latest numbers show the state has grown by 109,800 residents over the past year, a 1.5% increase.

Population growth has remained concentrated in the five of the state’s largest metropolitan counties: Clark, King, Pierce, Snohomish and Spokane.

The top 10 cities for population growth are: Seattle, Vancouver, Redmond, Bellevue, Tacoma, Pasco, Kirkland, Richland, Lacey and Spokane.

