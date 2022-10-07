KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Washington’s Paid Family Leave Program Running Short On Cash

October 7, 2022 2:10PM PDT
Share
Washington’s Paid Family Leave Program Running Short On Cash

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state’s paid family leave program is projected to hit a deficit by the end of the year.

A report by a consulting firm is recommending an increase in the premiums on workers’ wages that fund the program to keep the program solvent moving forward.

The report sent to the state’s Office of Financial Management shows the current premium rate is not keeping up with demand for the state benefit that launched in 2020.

Under the law, eligible workers receive 12 weeks paid time off for the birth or adoption of a child or for a serious medical condition of the worker or the worker’s family member, or 16 weeks for a combination of both.

More about:
cash
Family
Leave
money
Paid
state
Washington

Popular Posts

1

Portland's Homicides Of 2022
2

Russian Court Sets Brittney Griner Appeal Date For October 25th
3

Uvalde Schools Suspend Entire Police Force After Outrage
4

Missing Salem Teenager Found Dead
5

RFK Assassin Sirhan Asks To Go Home To Live 'In Peace'