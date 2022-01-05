      Weather Alert

Washington’s New Secretary Of State Mandates Vaccines

Jan 5, 2022 @ 6:42am
Courtesy: MGN

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – In one of his first acts as Washington secretary of state, Democrat Steve Hobbs has told his some 300 staff to become vaccinated against COVID-19 by Feb. 25, or face losing their jobs.

The Northwest News Network reports under the previous secretary of state, Republican Kim Wyman, her office was the only statewide office that did not impose a vaccine requirement after Gov. Jay Inslee announced his mandate for state employees, health care workers and educators last summer.

Inslee appointed former lawmaker Hobbs as secretary of state in November after Wyman said she was resigning to take a top election security post with the Biden administration.

