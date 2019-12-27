      Weather Alert

Washington’s Minimum Wage To Soon Increase

Dec 27, 2019 @ 3:28pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state’s minimum wage will increase to $13.50 an hour in the new year.

It’s the final of four set increases set by a ballot measure that passed in 2016.

The increase – up from this year’s $12 an hour – was set by Initiative 1433.

Under that measure, the minimum wage has increased in yearly stages, starting with the first boost to $11 an hour in 2017.

Starting in 2021, the wage will continue to increase yearly depending on inflation.

For employers in Seattle and SeaTac, which already have higher minimum wages, the local minimum wage rate will apply as long as it is higher than the state minimum.

Seattle is currently at $15 an hour and SeaTac is at $15.64 an hour.

