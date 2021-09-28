      Weather Alert

Washington Worker Vaccination Numbers Increase Ahead Of Deadline

Sep 28, 2021 @ 1:39pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Data shows that vaccination numbers for Washington state workers subject to a vaccine mandate are about 20% higher than earlier this month.

The Seattle Times reported that more than two-thirds of Washington workers have gotten their shots.

By Oct. 4, most workers must show that they have gotten all their shots in order to be considered fully vaccinated by Oct. 18.

State agencies have granted nearly 800 accommodations to state workers whose religious or medical exemptions from the mandate were approved.

The accommodations allow workers to avoid getting fired for not being vaccinated, and allow them to work in a role that does not put others at potential risk.

