Washington Woman Pleads Guilty To Dealing Deadly Drug

Jan 13, 2021 @ 10:49am

SEATTLE (AP) – A Mount Vernon woman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in Whatcom and Skagit counties that led to two overdoses, including the death of a Bellingham 17-year-old in 2019.

Rosaliana Lopez-Rodriguez faces five to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court in Seattle.

Court records say the Bellingham boy died of a fentanyl overdose in November 2019.

Lopez-Rodriguez and her alleged supplier were charged in December 2019 with possession of narcotics with intent to distribute.

As part of her plea agreement, Lopez-Rodriguez admitted to selling fentanyl pills to an undercover officer.

