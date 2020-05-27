Washington Wolves Are Safe For Now
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Washington Fish and Wildlife officials say the agency won’t shoot the wolves in a small pack that has attacked three calves in rural northeastern Washington.
The Capital Press reports the three attacks in fewer than 30 days crossed the threshold for the department to consider lethal removal.
The department said Friday it is “exploring additional avenues for responsive nonlethal deterrents.”
Fish and Wildlife says it has placed flashing lights along the pasture where the attacks happened.
Two wolf-livestock conflict monitors from the Cattle Producers of Washington are assigned to the area.