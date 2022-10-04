Washington Wildfire Human Caused, Evacuation Orders Lifted

SKYKOMISH, Wash. (AP) – The Western Washington Incident Management Team has confirmed that the Bolt Creek Fire burning northeast of Seattle was human-caused.

KING-TV reports the fire as of Monday had grown to approximately 19.5 square miles and was 36% contained.

The fire is being allowed to spread into the Wild Sky Wildnerness, primarily around Eagle Rock north of Skykomish, away from most homes.

The exact origin and cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

All evacuations were lifted over the weekend. U.S. Highway 2 was back open Monday afternoon after closures to remove fire-damaged trees.

Officials anticipate infrequent and short closures to continue this week.