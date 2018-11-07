Washington Voters Pass I-1639

Voters in Washington state have passed a measure tightening gun regulations including enhanced background checks for people buying semi-automatic rifles.

Initiative 1639 would increase the minimum age to buy semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21, add a waiting period to get those weapons and require safe storage of all firearms.

Supporters say the goal is to curb gun violence and make schools and communities safer by putting safety measures in place. They say making the checks as thorough as the one used for buying a pistol will help ensure that weapons are kept out of dangerous hands.

Opponents say the measure strips the constitutional rights of 18- to 20-year-olds and that forcing gun owners to lock away their firearms could put them in danger.