      Weather Alert

Washington Voters Have Until End Of Monday To Register Online Or Through Mail

Oct 26, 2020 @ 10:29am

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Voters in Washington state will have until the end of the day on Monday to register to vote online or by mail and to update existing voter registration.

KING-TV reports voters who have not registered by the Oct. 26 deadline can still do so in person up until Election Day, Nov. 3.

For those who have absentee ballots, the deadline to return them in person is by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

They must be postmarked by Nov. 3 if voters plan to send those ballots by mail.

TAGS
Registration Voter Washington
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro