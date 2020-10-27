Washington Voters Election Threats
Washington’s Secretary of State says voters need to stay vigilant against misinformation, in the days leading up to the Presidential election.
Kim Wyman says her state’s a model for the country, gearing up to fight scams and cybersecurity threats of its election system. “We’ve spent in the case of cybersecurity the last four years, really fine tuning and building out our defenses. Making our system much more secure. Training our election officials, doing table top exercises and working with federal and state partners to make sure our system is secure,” says Wyman.
She and some county elections leaders say security improvements they’ve made over the past year, and the state’s long history with voting by mail, should give voters confidence. Wyman said elections workers have already been getting special training to fight, “Threats, phishing scams, or spear phishing scams, or using multi factor authentication the things they need to do to protect their local election office and our state office.”
But she also noted the recent reports over foreign misinformation campaigns. And she’s encouraging people to speak up if they see something that seems suspicious.