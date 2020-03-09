Washington Virus Deaths Hit 19 With 2 More From Nursing Home
SEATTLE, WA - FEBRUARY 29: A sign is seen at the entrance to Life Care Center of Kirkland on February 29, 2020 in Kirkland, Washington. Dozens of staff and residents at Life Care Center of Kirkland are reportedly exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms, with two confirmed cases of (COVID-19) associated with the nursing facility reported so far. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
SEATTLE (AP) – Officials say two more residents at a nursing home at the center of the outbreak of the new coronavirus in northwestern Washington have died. Health officials for Seattle and King County say Sunday that a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s died in the last several days. They were both residents of the Life Care Center of Kirkland. Officials say the number of reported deaths in King County is now 17, while the number statewide is 19.