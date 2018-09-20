Washington Unemployment Rate Lowest in 42 Years

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – A recent report shows Washington’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.5 percent last month – the lowest rate for August since 1976.

KOMO-TV says a report released Wednesday by the Employment Security Department shows the state’s economy added 9,100 jobs in August as the unemployment rate dropped from 4.6 percent in July.

The monthly report shows the greatest private job growth occurred in professional and business services, which were up by 3,300. Construction was up by 2,900 and leisure and hospitality was up by 2,200.

Washington added an estimated 109,400 new jobs from August 2017 through August 2018. The private sector grew by 3.9 percent, up an estimated 107,200 jobs, while public sector employment increased by 0.4 percent with a net gain of 2,200 jobs.

The national unemployment rate remained at 3.9 percent in August.

