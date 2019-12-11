Washington To Adopt Aggressive Overtime Rules
SEATTLE (AP) – Washington state is adopting some of the nation’s most aggressive overtime rules.
Supporters say they will restore protections for hundreds of thousands of salaried workers and are a crucial step toward rebuilding the middle class.
Officials finalized the rules Wednesday.
When they’re fully phased in by 2028, salaried workers making up to about $83,400 a year will be entitled to time-and-a-half pay if they work more than 40 hours a week.