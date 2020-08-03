      Weather Alert

Washington Teenager Rescued In Ravine Week After Disappearing

Aug 3, 2020 @ 10:53am

SEATTLE (AP) – Authorities say a Washington state woman has been found alive more than a week after she went missing in a wooded area.

The Seattle Times reports that 18-year-old Gia Fuda of Maple Valley was located by search and rescue crews in the Cascade foothills Saturday afternoon.

Fuda was in stable condition in a Monroe hospital Sunday.

Sgt. Ryan Abbott of the King County Sheriff’s Office says rescuers found Fuda sitting on a rock in a steep ravine about a mile from her car.

Rescuers found Fuda’s car keys, some clothing and a Bible before a mountain rescue team located her.

