Washington Teenager Rescued In Ravine Week After Disappearing
SEATTLE (AP) – Authorities say a Washington state woman has been found alive more than a week after she went missing in a wooded area.
The Seattle Times reports that 18-year-old Gia Fuda of Maple Valley was located by search and rescue crews in the Cascade foothills Saturday afternoon.
Fuda was in stable condition in a Monroe hospital Sunday.
Sgt. Ryan Abbott of the King County Sheriff’s Office says rescuers found Fuda sitting on a rock in a steep ravine about a mile from her car.
Rescuers found Fuda’s car keys, some clothing and a Bible before a mountain rescue team located her.