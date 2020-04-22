Washington Teachers To Give Letter Grades…Just Not F’
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The state has released new instructions for how school districts should evaluate more than a million students in grades 9-12 amid school shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Olympian reports the guidance directs districts to provide a letter grade such as A, B or C or an “incomplete” to students in those grades.
The guidance also says no student will receive a “pass,” “fail” or “no credit” grade for any course, and Fs cannot be given.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal said Wednesday that middle and elementary school grading largely will remain the same.