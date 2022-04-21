      Weather Alert

Washington Supreme Court: State Law Preempts City Gun Storage Ordinance

Apr 21, 2022 @ 11:56am

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The Washington state Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that a city ordinance that requires that guns be locked up and kept out of unauthorized hands is preempted by state law.

The ruling affirmed a three-judge state of appeals ruling last year in the case sparked by a lawsuit filed by three residents against the city of Edmonds.

In July 2018, the city approved an ordinance requiring residents to lock up their guns or else face fines.

The court said that the state statute in question, adopted by the Legislature in 1985, specifies that the state “fully occupies and preempts the entire field of firearms regulation.”

TAGS
city gun law state storage Supreme Court Washington
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Two Gypsy Jokers From Oregon Headed To Federal Prison
Two Men Convicted In Death Of Washington Teen To Get Out Of Prison Early
Strong Winds & Severe Thunderstorms Expected Across NW Oregon, SW Washington
Man Found Dead In Columbia River Slough
Connect With Us Listen To Us On