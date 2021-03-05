WASHINGTON SUPREME COURT: School District Will Be Included In Crash Lawsuit
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The Washington Supreme Court says the Ferndale School District will be included in a lawsuit filed by the family of a student who died after an SUV crashed into a high school class in 2015.
Whether the school district is liable in the student’s death will now become a question for a jury as the civil case heads back to Whatcom County Superior Court.
William Jeffrey Klein admitted he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into the group of students who were on an unauthorized class field trip in June 2015.
Klein was acquitted in 2016 of all charges.