Washington Supreme Court Rules On Public Disclosure Rules For Lawmakers
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The Washington Supreme Court says state lawmakers are subject to the same public disclosure rules that apply to other elected officials and agencies.
The justices’ 7-2 ruling Thursday comes after arguments in June on the appeal of a case that was sparked by a September 2017 lawsuit filed by a media coalition.
The coalition led by The Associated Press argued lawmakers have been violating the law by not releasing information like sexual harassment reports, calendar entries and other documents.
Lawmakers have long argued they are not subject to the law passed by voters in 1972.