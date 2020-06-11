Washington Students To Return To The Classroom Next Fall
File Photo
SEATTLE (AP) – Washington’s schools leader says he expects school districts to reopen buildings and return to in-person learning this fall as long as public health guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic allow it.
The Seattle Times reports state Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal and a work group of over 120 educators, parents, students and community organizations released a 47-page document with new guidance Thursday that shows what face-to-face instruction could look like.
How and whether schools reopen depends, at least in part, on what phase their county is in as part of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan.
But for now, education officials said, schools should plan to resume class in-person.