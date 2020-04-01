      Breaking News
CDC: The Coronavirus… What you need to know.

Washington Statewide Snowpack 104% Of Normal

Apr 1, 2020 @ 11:26am

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service says Washington’s statewide snowpack was 104% of normal on March 30. It was at 47% on Dec. 27 and 80% a year ago.

The Capital Press reports irrigation water has begun flowing at lower Yakima Valley farms, and there should be plenty through the growing season because of the snowpack in the Cascade Range.

Natural Resources Conservation Service state water supply specialist Scott Pattee says twice the normal amount of snowfall in January turned things around and enough snow continued in February and March to maintain a slightly above normal snowpack.

TAGS
snowpack state Washington
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro