Washington Statewide Snowpack 104% Of Normal
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service says Washington’s statewide snowpack was 104% of normal on March 30. It was at 47% on Dec. 27 and 80% a year ago.
The Capital Press reports irrigation water has begun flowing at lower Yakima Valley farms, and there should be plenty through the growing season because of the snowpack in the Cascade Range.
Natural Resources Conservation Service state water supply specialist Scott Pattee says twice the normal amount of snowfall in January turned things around and enough snow continued in February and March to maintain a slightly above normal snowpack.