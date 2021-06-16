      Weather Alert

Washington State’s Unemployment Rate Dips To 5.3%

Jun 16, 2021 @ 11:26am

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington’s unemployment rate dipped slightly to 5.3 % last month, and the state added 8,300 jobs.

The Employment Security Department said that May’s rate was down slightly from April’s revised 5.4% rate.

Private sector employment increased by 7,000 jobs and government employment increased by 1,300 jobs.

Leisure and hospitality, professional and business services and government saw the largest gains, and construction, retail trade and manufacturing saw were among a handful of sectors that saw a downswing.

The national unemployment rate decreased from 6.1% in April to 5.8% in May.

