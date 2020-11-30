Washington State’s Unemployment Agency Accused Of Hindering Fraud Investigation
SEATTLE (AP) – A Washington state auditor has accused the head of the state’s unemployment agency of allegedly hindering an investigation into massive fraud resulting in the theft of $576 million in taxpayer dollars.
The Seattle Times reports that State Auditor Pat McCarthy said Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine imposed significant constraints on auditors, including limiting interviews with key employees and delaying access to important documents.
LeVine has said her agency has welcomed the audits from the start.
The Employment Security Department is also being audited by the U.S. Department of Labor and the Justice Department.