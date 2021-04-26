      Weather Alert

Washington State’s Population Up Nearly 15% From 2010

Apr 26, 2021 @ 2:59pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The Washington state population grew by nearly 15% over the past 10 years to more than 7.7 million, according to figures released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

That was a much sharper pace of increase than the national population, which rose by 7.4%, the second-slowest ever.

Census officials say the 2020 U.S. population is now more than 331.4 million.

Despite Washington’s population jump it won’t be getting any more U.S. House seats.

It’s number will stay at 10.

Oregon will gain a U.S. representative, going from five to six seats.

