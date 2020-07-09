      Weather Alert

Washington State’s Pause On Reopening May Remain If Cases Climb

Jul 8, 2020 @ 5:36pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Officials say that if cases of coronavirus continue to increase, it’s unlikely that a current statewide pause for counties looking to advance from their current stage of reopening will be lifted at the end of the initial two-week timeframe.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced the pause last week for the state’s 39 counties, which are in various stages of a four-stage economic reopening plan.

Health Secretary John Weisman said Wednesday that not only will a continuation of daily increases keep counties paused where they are, officials will have to consider whether they need to roll back reopening in counties by whole phases, or make other changes.

TAGS
pause reopening Washington state
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast