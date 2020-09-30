Washington State’s Minimum Wage Increasing
TUMWATER, Wash. (AP) – Washington state’s minimum wage is increasing 19 cents to $13.69 per hour starting Jan. 1, 2021, the first increase determined by inflation instead of a voter-approved ballot measure that determined increases over the past four years.
The increase was announced Wednesday by the state Department of Labor and Industries.
It also affects wages paid to some salaried employees exempt from overtime.
Salaried executive, administrative and professional workers, and computer professionals must earn a salary above a minimum specified amount to remain overtime exempt.
Starting in 2021, that amount will increase based on the number of employees at a business.