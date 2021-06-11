Washington State’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Lottery Winner Claims Prize

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The first winner in Washington state’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery has claimed his $250,000 prize.
KING-TV reports the man identified by Washington State Lottery officials Thursday as Lance R. did not want to be further identified.
But in a statement he said he “got lucky,” and encouraged others to get vaccinated not only to have a chance at winning money, but to protect the community.
There will be three more weekly drawings for $250,000, and one vaccinated Washingtonian will win a $1 million grand prize.
Residents are automatically entered into the drawing if they have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination and are in the state Department of Health vaccine database.