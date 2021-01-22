      Weather Alert

Washington State’s Employment Commissioner To Join President’s Administration

Jan 22, 2021 @ 3:01pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine, who came under fire for delays in unemployment benefit payments and the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars to fraud during the pandemic, is leaving her position to join the administration of President Joe Biden.

According to a news release issued Friday, LeVine’s departure is effective Feb. 1.

No details of her new position have been released.

Deputy Commissioner Cami Feek will serve as acting commissioner until Gov. Jay Inslee appoints a permanent replacement.

