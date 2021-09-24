      Weather Alert

Washington State’s Economy Better Than Previously Projected

Sep 24, 2021 @ 12:45pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state’s economy is projected to have nearly $1 billion more than previously assumed through mid-2023.

Updated numbers by the the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council show that projected revenue collections for the 2021-2023 budget cycle are $927 million above what had been originally forecasted in June.

And projections for the next two-year budget cycle that ends in mid-2025 increased by more than $931 million.

The next state revenue forecast will be in November.

TAGS
economy state Washington
