Washington State’s Drug Laws: Are They Tough Enough?

Is Washington law too weak when it comes to hard drugs? Washington state senators have approved a bill that would make possession and use of hard drugs a gross misdemeanor, which would restore legal leverage to encourage substance-use treatment. This comes two years after the State v. Blake court decision, which invalidated the state’s felony drug possession law. The newly approved bill is seen as an improvement from the first Blake bill, as it includes a minimum sentence and detailed provisions for treatment services. Senate Republican Leader John Braun noted that a previous, weaker law resulted in great harm to communities and countless lives, but this new legislation offers hope for better outcomes. For more information, Lars speaks with Sen. John Braun.