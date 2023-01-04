KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Washington State’s Democratic Party Chair Stepping Down

January 4, 2023 1:40PM PST
SEATTLE (AP) – Washington State Democratic Party Chair Tina Podlodowski is leaving the role after six years.

The Seattle Times reports Podlodowski leaves after state Democrats in the November midterms maintained their majorities in the state Legislature, won the secretary of state’s office, and scored a somewhat unexpected win in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.

Podlodowski in a statement Wednesday said she’d delivered on her pledge to elect more Democrats.

She said she felt strongly that she had accomplished what she set out to do and it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation of leaders.

She said her accomplishments including expanding the Democrats’ legislative majorities and increasing diversity of the party’s candidates.

