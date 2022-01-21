      Weather Alert

Washington State’s COVID-19 Test Portal Now Live

Jan 21, 2022 @ 10:59am

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington State’s COVID-19 test portal is now live.

The free tests can be ordered at www.sayyescovidhometest.org .

People can order up to 5 free tests per household.

The state warns that supply will be limited at first, but the portal will be restocked as tests come in.

“We anticipate people’s initial need in the test kits will exceed our current supply pretty quickly, but our focus is sharing what we have right now,” said Lacy Fehrenbach, MPH, CPH, Deputy Secretary for Prevention & Health. “We want to make sure the tests we have are in homes when our state needs testing the most – during this current surge.”

People can still get COVID-19 tests through any of the following options:

“This is an important step toward making tests more widely available across the state,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health. “As we work with our federal partners, we look forward to seeing an increase in the number of tests flowing directly into people’s homes over the next several weeks.”

