Washington State’s COVID-19 Surge Slowing

Sep 2, 2021 @ 1:03pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Some good COVID-19 news out of Washington State Thursday.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Scott Lindquist says the COVID curve is flattening, “That is the good news, that the sharp increase is slowing down. We’re hoping this is going to signal a plateau.”

However, he warns that hospitalization rates are typically behind case patterns, “This plateau in cases usually proceeds the hospitalization plateau by one to two weeks. So that means we have, at least, at best case scenario, one to two weeks of increased hospitalizations.”

And he admits he’s not sure what will happen to the curve as students return to the classroom, “We don’t the affect Delta is going to have on kids.”

