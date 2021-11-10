      Weather Alert

Washington State’s Apple Crop Less Than Expected

Nov 10, 2021 @ 10:44am

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Washington State Tree Fruit Association officials have lowered their 2021 estimate of the statewide apple harvest by 5.3%.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the estimate was decreased from 124.85 million to 118.255 million boxes.

Association President Jon DeVaney said Tuesday the apple harvest is still wrapping up for some Washington varieties, but based on volumes harvested so far members are expecting a decrease.

He says members are reporting smaller crops of some varieties including Honeycrisp, Galas and Red Delicious.

DeVaney says high heat earlier in the season affected what was ultimately picked in some cases.

TAGS
apples crop Expectations state Washington
Popular Posts
Biden Weaponizing Every Single Agency Against Us
U.S. Mandates Vaccines Or Tests For Big Companies By Jan. 4
Police Investigating Death Of Teenager In Federal Way Park
Former Washington State Football Coach Appeals Firing
Former Washington State Gubernatorial Candidate Behind On Paying Campaign Finance Violation Fines
Connect With Us Listen To Us On