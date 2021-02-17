Washington State Working On Getting Kids Back To School
SEATTLE (AP) – Washington state is expanding COVID-19 testing options for many public schools and Gov. Jay Inslee said more students should have access to in-person learning.
Decisions about how and when to reopen schools to students are largely left to individual districts.
Many districts – including Seattle, the state’s largest – have been closed for in-person instruction for almost a year during the pandemic.
At a news conference Tuesday Inslee said moving toward more in-person instruction is in line with the scientific consensus and the latest guidance from federal officials. done safely.
Inslee said as of now about 200,00 students in Washington were receiving some in-person schooling.
There are more than 1 million public school students in Washington.