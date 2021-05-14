      Weather Alert

Washington State Woman’s Death In Hawaii Ruled Homicide

May 14, 2021 @ 1:29pm
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) – Hawaii police say the death of a Washington state tourist was a homicide. Smriti Saxena and her husband Sonam Saxena were vacationing last year to celebrate their daughter’s birthday.

Sonam Saxena told West Hawaii Today at the time that his wife had an asthma attack while they were taking an evening beach walk and that when he returned with her inhaler, she was missing.

Police arrested him on suspicion of murder but later released him.

The newspaper wasn’t able to reach him for comment Thursday.

Police are seeking information from anyone who saw the couple during that time or spoke to them.

