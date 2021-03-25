      Weather Alert

Washington State Will Meet President Biden’s Vaccine Timeline

Mar 25, 2021 @ 3:25am
SEATTLE (AP) – State officials have confirmed that everyone 16 and older in Washington state can get in line for a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.

The Seattle Times reports officials confirmed the timeline on Wednesday.

The state Department of Health has accelerated its tiered approach to vaccine eligibility after President Joe Biden earlier this month directed states to make the vaccine available to all adults nationwide by then.

The state’s vaccine prioritization guidance, which has opened vaccines to health-care workers, long-term care residents, people 65 and older and others, hadn’t clarified whether Washington would comply.

