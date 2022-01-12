      Weather Alert

Washington State Wildlife Manager Accused Of Poaching

Jan 12, 2022 @ 3:49pm

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – A Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife employee has been accused of poaching.

The Spokesman-Review reports the Ferry County prosecutor last month charged Fish and Wildlife north-central region director Brock Hoenes with unlawful hunting of big game in the second degree.

If convicted, there is a maximum penalty of one year in jail, a $5,000 fine or both.

Court documents say Hoenes “on or about” Nov. 13 illegally killed an animal in Ferry County.

No further details were included in the document.

Hoenes told the newspaper this week that he reported the incident immediately after realizing he made “the mistake” and said he couldn’t comment further because of the court case.

