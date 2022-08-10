Washington State Updates COVID Guidance For Schools

SEATTLE, Wash. – Washington State has updated its COVID-19 guidance for schools and child care.
“We are entering a new stage of coexisting with COVID-19 in our communities, knowing that COVID-19 is here to stay for the foreseeable future,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health. “DOH also recognizes the importance of being able to maintain in-person learning for children, and the fundamental links between education and long-term health outcomes.”
Clarified requirements and recommendations in this school year’s guidance include: